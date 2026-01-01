Terri Dee has worn many hats in her nearly 30-year career in radio, TV, and print as a news reporter, anchor, news director, talk show host, technical and creative producer, and on-air personality for Emmis Communications, Urban One, and NPR-member station WFYI-FM in Indianapolis. She has an MBA degree from Indiana Wesleyan University and a Master of Jurisprudence (M. Jur.) degree from the IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law. Her interests include researching and writing stories about the legal system's role in headline-making news in business, labor, consumerism, the workplace, and inequities in education, housing, social issues, and the criminal justice system.