Suzanne Potter is a journalist with 30 years of experience as a reporter for TV, radio and print news. She spent 15 years as a local TV news reporter in Palm Springs, CA and Providence, RI. She earned a B.A. in Mass Communications from UC Berkeley and spent a year at the Sorbonne in Paris. She lives in Palm Desert, CA, is married with four children and is a longtime leader with the Boy Scouts of America.

Honors and Awards: RTNDF/RIAS Berlin German-American Journalist exchange program participant, 1998 National Press Foundation Fellowship on Health Care reporting attendee, Washington D.C. New Economy Coalition Fellow, 2018

Languages Spoken: English, Spanish, French

Topic Expertise: Consumer finance, environment, education, public policy, healthcare, rural, agriculture

Local Expertise: California, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, Michigan, Idaho, Washington, Missouri, Florida, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut

Demographic Expertise: Farmworkers, low-income communities, women, consumers