Suzanne PotterProducer/Reporter-Missouri News Network
Suzanne Potter is a journalist with 30 years of experience as a reporter for TV, radio and print news. She spent 15 years as a local TV news reporter in Palm Springs, CA and Providence, RI. She earned a B.A. in Mass Communications from UC Berkeley and spent a year at the Sorbonne in Paris. She lives in Palm Desert, CA, is married with four children and is a longtime leader with the Boy Scouts of America.
Persistent ID:
Honors and Awards: RTNDF/RIAS Berlin German-American Journalist exchange program participant, 1998 National Press Foundation Fellowship on Health Care reporting attendee, Washington D.C. New Economy Coalition Fellow, 2018
Professional Memberships: Farmworkers, low-income communities, women, consumers
Languages Spoken: English, Spanish, French
Topic Expertise: Consumer finance, environment, education, public policy, healthcare, rural, agriculture
Local Expertise: California, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, Michigan, Idaho, Washington, Missouri, Florida, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut
Demographic Expertise: Farmworkers, low-income communities, women, consumers
-
Questions of whether recent spikes in consumer costs have been caused, at least in part, by price gouging aren't going away. Attorneys General in more than 30 states, including Missouri, are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to determine just how much consumers have been affected, and whether any suspicious activity by corporations is at play.