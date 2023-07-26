© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Suzanne Potter

Producer/Reporter-Missouri News Network

Suzanne Potter is a journalist with 30 years of experience as a reporter for TV, radio and print news. She spent 15 years as a local TV news reporter in Palm Springs, CA and Providence, RI. She earned a B.A. in Mass Communications from UC Berkeley and spent a year at the Sorbonne in Paris. She lives in Palm Desert, CA, is married with four children and is a longtime leader with the Boy Scouts of America.

Honors and Awards: RTNDF/RIAS Berlin German-American Journalist exchange program participant, 1998 National Press Foundation Fellowship on Health Care reporting attendee, Washington D.C. New Economy Coalition Fellow, 2018

Professional Memberships: Farmworkers, low-income communities, women, consumers

Languages Spoken: English, Spanish, French

Topic Expertise: Consumer finance, environment, education, public policy, healthcare, rural, agriculture

Local Expertise: California, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, Michigan, Idaho, Washington, Missouri, Florida, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut

Demographic Expertise: Farmworkers, low-income communities, women, consumers

  • The average family of four in Missouri can expect to spend $8,666 per year on groceries, according to UpNest.com.
    Economy
    MO Joins Forces with Feds to Fight Food-Price Gouging
    Suzanne Potter
    Questions of whether recent spikes in consumer costs have been caused, at least in part, by price gouging aren't going away. Attorneys General in more than 30 states, including Missouri, are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to determine just how much consumers have been affected, and whether any suspicious activity by corporations is at play.