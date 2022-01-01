Sarah Walter

A Cape Girardeau native, Sarah graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2000 with a major in English Literature and minor in Creative Writing. She received an editing certificate from the University of Washington in 2009.

Before returning to Cape in July 2021, Sarah spent four years in editorial support in Colorado and 15 years in higher education executive support in Seattle. During her time in Seattle, Sarah also worked as a sign artist for Trader Joe’s. For nearly all her working life, she has commuted in with “Morning Edition” and home with “All Things Considered.”

Sarah’s favorite programs on KRCU are “Hidden Brain,” “Marketplace,” “The Daily,” “This American Life,” and “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me.” She lives in Cape Girardeau with her husband, Danny, and their maltipoo. Sarah enjoys making and creating, watching Masterpiece, baking, and cheering for the Cardinals, Mariners, and Seahawks.