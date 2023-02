Playing in all 23 games so far this season and starting in 19 of them, Doyle has accumulated the most starts on the team as a freshman and second most overall, behind junior guard Sophie Bussard. She is on the court for an average of 20 minutes a game, leading the Redhawks in free throw percentage at 83.3 percent and sitting top five in offensive rebounds, assists, and points per game.

Listen • 1:01