Kathryn Carley began her career in community radio, and is happy to be back, covering the New England region for Public News Service.

Getting her start at KFAI in Minneapolis, Carley graduated from the University of Minnesota and then worked as a reporter for Minnesota Public Radio, focusing on energy and agriculture.

Moving to Washington, D.C., she filed stories for The Pacifica Network News and The Pacifica Report.

Later, Carley worked as News Host for New York Public Radio, WNYC as well as Co-Anchor for Newsweek’s long-running radio program, Newsweek on Air. Carley also served as News Anchor for New York Times Radio. She now lives near Boston, MA.

Languages Spoken: English

Topic Expertise: education, environment, nuclear energy

Local Expertise: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New York City, Wisconsin, Minnesota

Demographic Expertise: public schools, families, children, nutrition

