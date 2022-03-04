Jowairia Khalid - Southeast Arrow, Senior Staff Writer

As tragedies escalate in Europe, many have voiced concerns about a rise in cybersecurity attacks. On Feb. 25, 2022, Information Technology sent an email to the Southeast community regarding cybersecurity vigilance. According to the email, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are aware of these issues and are urging the public to be cautious of ransomware, keylogging, and device-takeover attacks.

