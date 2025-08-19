© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Jason Hancock is the Editor-in-Chief for Missouri Independent.

Jason Hancock

Missouri Independent Editor-in-Chief/Reporter

Jason Hancock has spent two decades covering politics and policy for news organizations across the Midwest, with most of that time focused on the Missouri statehouse as a reporter for The Kansas City Star. A three-time National Headliner Award winner, he helped launch The Missouri Independent in October 2020.

Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.