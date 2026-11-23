A planned U.S. Army detonation in Iowa is raising concerns about potential lead contamination in neighboring Illinois, and state environmental officials are seeking more information about the possible health risks as advocates question whether communities received enough warning to protect themselves.

The Army plans two controlled detonations to destroy nearly 5 tons of degraded lead azide at its ammunition plant near Middletown, Iowa. It says the explosives have become too unstable to move and could spontaneously detonate, making an in-place blast the safest option. While the military routinely destroys hazardous materials, Army officials told WBEZ Chicago it has never detonated this quantity of lead azide.

Catelyn Caldwell, senior policy manager for the Illinois Environmental Council, said her group is concerned about the lack of transparency and accountability.

"We learned of this detonation 48 hours before it was set to happen, and it threw everyone into a frenzy because there was no clear direction on safety measures," Caldwell said.

Environmental officials in Illinois are calling for more information about the Army's air monitoring and environmental testing plans. Updated weather information indicates the potential plume could affect western and central Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is also pressing federal officials for more transparency.

Public health experts said there is no safe level of lead exposure. The toxic metal can damage the brain and nervous system, with children particularly vulnerable. Lead-containing dust could settle on surfaces and soil and be tracked indoors. Caldwell noted that because lead can persist in the environment and may not be visible, exposure could have consequences long after the initial blast.

"This is an environmental health issue, and this can truly impact communities and generations to come. It's already a widespread issue, but sometimes when it comes to lead and lead exposure, we are facing consequences from what happened years ago," Caldwell stressed.

The original Nov. 20 detonation was postponed after lawmakers and local officials called for a delay. A federal appeals court has since put the EPA permit for the operation on hold. But the Army said it plans to proceed with the detonations by Nov. 24, under a separate emergency provision, arguing that falling temperatures could increase the risk of an accidental explosion.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.