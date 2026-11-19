As International Restorative Justice Week continues, Illinois is looking at ways to move its juvenile justice system away from punishment and toward rehabilitation.

The newly created Child First Reform Task Force recently held its first meeting, bringing together state officials, justice professionals and community organizations. They are examining alternatives to detention with an eye toward approaches they say better recognize the needs of children.

Kelvin Doherty, assistant director of Northern Ireland's Youth Justice Agency, pointed to the risks of treating children like adult offenders.

"We know the justice system has incredibly negative impacts on children. We know that you're at a higher rate of reoffending once you enter a justice system. That's due to labeling and due to stigma," Doherty explained.

Research shows young people prosecuted as adults have a 34% higher rate of reoffending than comparable youth handled in juvenile court. Illinois has already taken steps to reform its system. A new law taking effect in January will allow courts to consider restorative practices, including conferences and peacemaking circles, as alternatives to sentencing, with participation voluntary. Another new law raises the minimum age for secure juvenile detention from 10 to 12 this year, and to 13 next year, while retaining exceptions for certain serious offenses.

Meanwhile, the task force will remain focused on community-based alternatives and making the system more responsive to children's rights and needs. Doherty shared the results of emphasizing early intervention, diversion and restorative justice.

"Since implementing Child First, we've had a 24% reduction of children going into the criminal justice system and almost 25% reduction in cases heard before the youth court," Doherty reported.

Doherty added Northern Ireland previously saw reoffending rates top 50% among children receiving court orders, with even higher rates for those leaving custody. He stressed restorative justice can still require meaningful accountability, giving youth a chance to understand the harm they've caused and take steps to repair it. In systems prioritizing such an approach, it can include agreements developed through meetings involving the child and those affected by the offense.

"We would then agree an action plan for the child. That can be reparation, community work, work with addictions, education, and can be restitution even," Doherty outlined. "That plan then goes back to the prosecutor, and they can pass that, and it holds the same gravity as a probation order but it bypasses the court system."

Unlike other systems, Northern Ireland’s vision does not create incentives for prosecutors to push children into the adult criminal justice system, Doherty underscored. Instead, prosecutors are encouraged to consider options to keep young people out of court.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.