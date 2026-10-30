Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College Sign Landmark Partnership Agreement

Early Friday afternoon, two regional higher education institutions signed a partnership agreement to make post-secondary learning more accessible to students in eastern Missouri.

Dr. Brad Hodson, President of Southeast Missouri State University, and Dr. Joe Gilgour, President of Mineral Area College, signed a new partnership agreement, which allows them to work more closely and makes it easier for Mineral Area students to pursue a university education.

According to the SEMO, the new partnership "allows MAC students working toward their associate degree to become part of the SEMO community while progressing toward the academic milestones necessary to pursue a bachelor’s degree at the University [SEMO]".

Students attending MAC-coordinated classes on campus will also be eligible to live in SEMO residence halls and have access to University resources and student life opportunities.

This partnership is expected to include support for students who need academic assistance or are uncertain about making the transition.

After completing their associate degree and meeting SEMO academic requirements, students can transition to SEMO with junior standing to continue pursuing their bachelor's degree. A formal articulation agreement between the institutions will guarantee the transfer of the Associate of Arts.

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Many faculty and department representatives from both MAC and SEMO filed into the Indian Room in the University Center on the Southeast Missouri State University Main Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Dr. Joe Gilgour expressed his appreciation for dialogue in a highly competitive environment.

"This is something that really couldn't have happened probably 17 months ago, and so we're really excited to see it and really what it does for our students. Our mission, as [a] community college, is access to affordable education, and we see students all the time who want to come to the university. They want to get there, but they're a little overwhelmed—maybe they need some help academically."

Gilgour saw the partnership agreement as a natural fit for his college students' needs.

"So this plan that you all have developed, gosh, it just makes that so much easier. It's a nice little pipeline for students to really get to that and accomplish the goals they're trying to get to. So, really [we] just appreciate it," said Gilgour.

After the two higher-ed presidents signed the new agreement, several faculty and staff posed together to mark the occasion and discussed the opportunities for growth in the region.

Earlier in 2026, the Missouri Education Board declined to seek a $300 million increase in school aid, further pressuring public institutions to find working partnerships and more affordable paths to post-secondary education and workforce development opportunities.

