Missouri Expert: Mental Health Begins in Infancy

Child development specialists in Missouri said infants may be too young to talk about their feelings, but they are not too young to experience emotional distress.

They said early experiences can shape a person's emotional well-being for years to come.

Erin Hambrick, clinical child psychologist at Kansas City's Children's Place, explained during a recent webinar why formative years matter.

"Even if people can't tell you what life was like as a one-year-old, it still shaped them significantly, how they feel about the world around them, and especially about people around them," Hambrick pointed out.

America's Health Rankings estimates nearly 18% of Missouri children younger than 18 have experienced at least two adverse childhood experiences, such as household instability or exposure to violence. Experts said nurturing relationships, consistent routines, and simple activities like playing together can help children build emotional security. Infants, toddlers and young children who consistently have trouble eating, sleeping or calming down, or rarely interact with others, may need further evaluation.

Hambrick stressed early intervention is especially important when children show signs of developmental delays.

"If we don't intervene, the gap between them and their skills, their motor skills, communication, social, emotional, and typically developing kids widens. The developmental lags will follow them and be a little bit compounding," Hambrick outlined.

Missouri's First Steps program provides early intervention services for eligible children younger than 3 with developmental delays or certain diagnosed conditions. Mental health professionals said recognizing concerns early and providing the right support can help children grow into healthier adults.

Missouri News Network, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.