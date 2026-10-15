2026 Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming Weekend Schedule and Activities

Homecoming weekend is upon us at SEMO, promising Football, tailgates and parade floats.

To start off all of the fun, explore the new Talbert Terrace Friday night, Oct. 16, at the Fearless Friday Homecoming warm-up block party from 3 to 5 p.m. on Normal St.

Enjoy food, music, ice cream and drinks all provided by local Cape businesses and restaurants. Try your hand at fun tailgate-style games and pick up some SEMO attire at various giveaways to kick off all of the Homecoming weekend festivities.

The fun begins on Saturday, Oct. 17, with the Homecoming parade at 9:30 a.m. starting on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Listen to the SEMO marching band in their element, watch the pretty detailed floats go by, and cheer along with all the familiar faces of friends and the community during the parade.

The theme this year is Tail as Old as Time, and according to a social media post by Fraternity and Sorority Life , many of this year's subthemes for Fraternity and Sorority Life are using inspiration from Disney movies.

The 'Man and Woman of the Year' will also be announced at Halftime during the football game. This year's finalists include five men and five women from various organizations on the SEMO campus, with nine out of ten of the finalists this year being a part of Greek Life and one finalist being a part of the Student Activity Council.

The fun doesn't have to end just because the parade is over. Stop by the tailgate immediately following the parade in the Whelking Alumni Center parking lot until 1 p.m. or until the football game starts at 2 p.m. to grab a bite to eat, hang with friends or get hyped up on pregame fun and energy.

Of course, Homecoming wouldn't be Homecoming weekend without the football game. SEMO vs. Western Illinois kicks off at Houck Field at 2 p.m. as this year's 2026 Homecoming game and home Ohio Valley Conference opener.

The bookstore is also extending hours for Homecoming. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 17 to allow for extra time to get all of the SEMO swag needed to celebrate Homecoming in style.

Stick around for more fun and games on Sunday as the SEMO women's soccer team goes against Lindenwood with a home Ohio Valley Conference match at Houck Field at 1 p.m.

Southeast Arrow, a student-run news organization, originally published this story.

