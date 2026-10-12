Cardiovascular Disease Leading Cause of Death Among Hispanics

Hispanic and Latino residents make up nearly 6% of Missouri's population, and new research is raising concerns about their cardiovascular health.

A report from the American Heart Association said cardiovascular disease has surpassed cancer as the leading cause of death among Hispanic adults nationwide. As Hispanic communities celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the report draws attention to high rates of obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Dr. Joanna Contreras, cardiologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and a volunteer for the American Heart Association, said knowing your history is key.

"Know your heritage and know your family history. The best gift you can give your kids is talk to your kids about your family history," Contreras advised.

The report found 41% of Hispanic adults, including 66% of older adults, have limited health literacy, compared with 9% of white adults, making it harder to understand medical information and access care. Contreras recommended regular checkups, healthy habits and knowing your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Nearly a third of Hispanic adults nationwide report getting no moderate to vigorous physical activity during their leisure time, according to the American Heart Association, but staying active does not have to mean joining a gym or committing to a strenuous workout. Contreras pointed out that incorporating movement into your everyday routine can make a difference.

"Do jumping jacks, go for a walk during lunchtime, run up and down the stairs a couple times during the day. There are many things you can do in your daily routine that doesn't drive you crazy, and you can actually keep yourself active," Contreras emphasized.

The report recommended adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, but any movement is better than none.

Missouri News Service originally published this story.