Open Enrollment Overload? IL Experts Offer a Roadmap

Health insurance is getting more expensive, and consumers heading into open enrollment may find their coverage and their costs look very different next year.

In Illinois, several insurers on the Affordable Care Act marketplace have proposed double-digit increases for 2027.

Morgan Winters, director of the state's Affordable Care Act marketplace Get Covered Illinois, said consumers should compare their options carefully because plans and prices can change from year to year, including people insured through Cigna or Molina, with both companies exiting the Illinois Marketplace at year's end.

"Beginning on October 19th, customers can use the plan comparison tool on our website to preview 2027 plans and prices, compare them side by side, and see which doctors and clinics are in network for each of those plans," Winters outlined.

Winters pointed out that about 80% of Get Covered Illinois customers still qualify for federal tax credits but the assistance can be substantially lower than before due to enhanced pandemic-era subsidies expiring last year. Affordable Care Act open enrollment starts Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, thousands of Illinois residents are being affected by federal changes to Medicaid. Winters noted the state is offering a special enrollment period so people who lose coverage do not have to wait until November to find a new plan.

"These federal changes can be confusing, they can be overwhelming," Winters acknowledged. "We really want folks to know that they can come to us for help. Our navigators are a great resource for helping to sort out this confusion. They're on the ground in communities across the state providing free assistance."

As average monthly premium payments for Marketplace enrollees continue to rise by double digits, people may consider forgoing medical insurance altogether.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, warned the decision could cost more in the long run.

"When budgets are tight, it's really understandable that someone would want to look for ways to save money wherever they can. But an unexpected illness, an injury, a trip to the emergency room, those costs can add up quickly, and they can be costs that are difficult to plan for," Randall pointed out.

People who get health insurance through an employer should keep an eye out for a two- or three-week enrollment period. For those who are eligible for Medicare, open enrollment begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.