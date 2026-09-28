Illinois Mental Health Advocates Say, One Question Can Save a Life

Research shows that every 5 hours and 41 minutes, a person in Illinois dies by suicide.

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and mental health advocates want people to know one conversation can make all the difference. Men die by suicide at nearly four times the rate of women, while girls and women experience higher rates of nonfatal self-harm and suicide attempts.

Sara Gray, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Illinois, said state data show a troubling increase in suicide among Black and Hispanic people. She explained suicide is rarely caused by one event but instead can reflect a combination of health, relationship, economic and environmental factors.

"The most important message is that suicide is preventable, help is available, and talking about it openly and safely can save lives," Gray emphasized.

Gray pointed out the warning signs can vary and may include withdrawing from family and friends, changes in sleep or eating, increased substance use or giving away meaningful possessions. She noted rural Illinoisans can face elevated risk due to barriers like long travel distances, fewer mental health services and providers, and greater stigma.

Additional data show the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is helping to lower suicide mortality among youth and young adults. Gray stressed that, in light of federal program changes, Illinois needs more sustained investment in the behavioral health workforce to adequately serve small communities.

"We're worried about Medicaid cuts because there's no way that 988 and the mobile response is going to work in areas where there aren't hospitals, and there aren't centers. Where are they going?" Gray asked.

Gray stressed her group is working to expand programs and strengthen community partnerships in Kankakee, Springfield, and Southern Illinois, and anyone can help someone in crisis by asking directly if they are thinking about suicide.

"Research shows that asking this question does not place the idea in someone's mind. It can open the door for an honest conversation," Gray underscored. "So be there to listen calmly without judgment. Avoid immediately trying to solve the person's problem or telling them why they should not feel that way."

For immediate danger, she said to call 911, stay with the person, and do not promise to keep suicidal thoughts secret, and added that calling or sending a text the next day and continuing contact also goes a long way. While technology like artificial intelligence can connect people with resources, Gray emphasized that AI cannot replace human connection.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.