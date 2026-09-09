Missouri Grandparents Balance Childcare, Health, and Fixed Incomes

National Grandparents Day is Sept. 13, honoring the connections grandparents build across generations.

In Missouri, more than 30,000 grandparents are raising grandchildren, and many do so while living on fixed incomes and managing their own health needs.

Deb Rambo, insurance specialist and president of the nonprofit 4 Ozark Seniors, said some retirees narrowly miss qualifying for assistance because the grandchildren they support may not be counted when eligibility is calculated.

"They may just make $5 too much to hit that threshold, yet if they were able to count those four grandbabies that are living with them as those additional expenses, it would more than make the difference," Rambo explained.

For grandparents who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, Rambo said a Dual Special Needs Plan may offer additional support. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, nearly nine in 10 dual-eligible beneficiaries living in the community have at least one chronic condition, and more than two-thirds have at least one disability. Healthcare advisers recommend reviewing coverage each year with a local insurance adviser and bringing a list of medications, doctors and health conditions.

Marian Cabanillas with UnitedHealthcare said care coordination can help older adults manage a healthcare system that is often complicated.

"Care coordination helps people navigate their options, but it also helps them find providers, stay on top of their doctor's appointments, and it also helps them with reminders for their annual wellness visit and helps coordinate transportation so that they can get there," Cabanillas outlined.

Rambo pointed out dual plan benefits vary, so grandparents should compare plans based on their medications, doctors, and the extra benefits they are most likely to use.

"One year the focus may be, 'I need the one that has the most dental. Well, the next year it might be, 'I'm more focused on the food card that will help me with groceries.' Some of those companies also let you use that card for gasoline," Rambo pointed out.

Rambo offered this advice: If an insurance adviser does not focus on the benefits that matter most to you, find another adviser. More information about Dual Special Needs Plans and the Grandfamilies Guide to Good Health.

UnitedHealthcare contributes to a fund for health care reporting.

Missouri News Service originally published this story.