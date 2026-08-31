Missouri Students Start School with Armed Ranger Security in the Works

As Missouri students head back to class, schools may soon have a new option aimed at keeping them safe.

A recently passed state law creates specially trained school security personnel known as "Missouri Rangers." The Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission is developing the program. Schools will not be required to participate, and rangers can be paid or serve as volunteers.

Sen. David Gregory, R-Sunset Hills, who sponsored the legislation, said the training will focus on key questions during a school emergency, including how to respond to a threat and safely enter a building. He shared other critical pieces of the training for an active-shooter response.

"What type of technology do you have to track an active shooter? What types of training do teachers have to communicate with law enforcement while they're in lockdown in their classrooms? All these things are what rangers are going to be specialized in," Gregory outlined.

Critics of the program argued more guns in schools could increase risks and are calling for more mental health resources instead. Gov. Mike Kehoe signed the measure in July, and the law took effect Friday.

Gregory noted the Missouri Ranger program could also help address law enforcement recruitment and retention challenges without pulling officers from the streets. He added the idea grew out of conversations with constituents concerned about school shootings.

"One mom really drove it home when she was like, 'It's just so sad. A school shooting happens, and the whole nation cares and talks about it, and then it goes to the wayside. We do nothing about it until another school shooting,'" Gregory recounted.

The senator is encouraging school resource officers to become rangers for additional school safety training. Gregory explained the program could be developed by the end of this year, with Rangers potentially entering schools next year.

Missouri News Service originally published this story.