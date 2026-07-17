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Farm Bill Could Reshape Animal Welfare Standards in Illinois

KRCU Public Radio | By Judith Ruiz-Branch
Published July 17, 2026 at 5:11 PM CDT
Attendance concerns in Congress threaten to derail the long-awaited Farm Bill from being passed before the August recess.
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Illinois News Connection
Attendance concerns in Congress threaten to derail the long-awaited Farm Bill from being passed before the August recess.

As Congress continues hammering out the next Farm Bill, a debate is intensifying over whether states like Illinois should retain the authority to set farm animal welfare standards.

At the center of the dispute is the proposed Save Our Bacon Act, which would prevent states from enforcing livestock production standards. The measure was left out of the Senate Agriculture Committee's draft, giving opponents hope it will not appear in the final legislation.

Marc Ayers, Illinois director for the group Humane World for Animals, said the debate goes well beyond politics.

"It's about whether animals that are raised for food deserve the most basic protections, whether producers who have already invested in higher welfare systems should have certainty, and whether consumers can continue to support products that align with their values," Ayers outlined.

Illinois is the nation's fourth-largest pork-producing state and does not ban gestation crates for breeding pigs. Still, many Illinois producers have voluntarily transitioned to crate-free systems to continue selling pork in states with stricter animal welfare laws.

Agricultural groups contended regulations would raise costs and create inconsistent standards, while animal welfare advocates countered states should be free to respond to consumer demand for more humanely produced food.

Ayers stressed the debate has largely overlooked the role farm animal veterinarians play in evaluating welfare and food safety.

He noted veterinarians study intensive confinement systems that can limit mobility, increase the risk of injury and prevent natural behaviors. Ayers pointed out pigs in particular are highly intelligent and social animals experiencing significant challenges in restrictive housing.

"Veterinarians consider these factors alongside productivity measures when evaluating the overall animal welfare for those animals in those conditions. We've got a number of veterinarians that are very concerned about all the farm animals that might be impacted," Ayers reported.

An American Humane Society survey showed many are willing to pay more for humane animal products. Ayers added the Farm Bill debate is an opportunity for lawmakers to preserve state-mandated animal welfare standards reflecting what consumers want.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.
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News U.S. Department of Agricultureanimal healthrural economy
Judith Ruiz-Branch
Judith Ruiz-Branch is an award-winning journalist with over a decade of experience as a reporter/producer for TV, radio, print, and podcast news. She's also served as a Spanish spokesperson and led communications, media, and public relations teams at various organizations in Chicago. She began her career at WGN-TV in Chicago and went on to work for various news outlets including WBEZ Radio, Crain's Chicago Business, the Chicago Tribune, and WNIN Tri-State Media among others.
See stories by Judith Ruiz-Branch