Farm Bill Could Reshape Animal Welfare Standards in Illinois

As Congress continues hammering out the next Farm Bill, a debate is intensifying over whether states like Illinois should retain the authority to set farm animal welfare standards.

At the center of the dispute is the proposed Save Our Bacon Act, which would prevent states from enforcing livestock production standards. The measure was left out of the Senate Agriculture Committee's draft, giving opponents hope it will not appear in the final legislation.

Marc Ayers, Illinois director for the group Humane World for Animals, said the debate goes well beyond politics.

"It's about whether animals that are raised for food deserve the most basic protections, whether producers who have already invested in higher welfare systems should have certainty, and whether consumers can continue to support products that align with their values," Ayers outlined.

Illinois is the nation's fourth-largest pork-producing state and does not ban gestation crates for breeding pigs. Still, many Illinois producers have voluntarily transitioned to crate-free systems to continue selling pork in states with stricter animal welfare laws.

Agricultural groups contended regulations would raise costs and create inconsistent standards, while animal welfare advocates countered states should be free to respond to consumer demand for more humanely produced food.

Ayers stressed the debate has largely overlooked the role farm animal veterinarians play in evaluating welfare and food safety.

He noted veterinarians study intensive confinement systems that can limit mobility, increase the risk of injury and prevent natural behaviors. Ayers pointed out pigs in particular are highly intelligent and social animals experiencing significant challenges in restrictive housing.

"Veterinarians consider these factors alongside productivity measures when evaluating the overall animal welfare for those animals in those conditions. We've got a number of veterinarians that are very concerned about all the farm animals that might be impacted," Ayers reported.

An American Humane Society survey showed many are willing to pay more for humane animal products. Ayers added the Farm Bill debate is an opportunity for lawmakers to preserve state-mandated animal welfare standards reflecting what consumers want.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.