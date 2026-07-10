Gov. Kehoe Declares State of Emergency in Response to Recent and Continued Flash Floods in Missouri

Today, a press release has been issued announcing that Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in response to the recent flash floods in the central, south-central, and southeastern portions of the state.

Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated under the executive order and will enable state agencies to work with locals to expedite assistance.

A video from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, taken in Reynolds County, Missouri, showed one of their rescue boats capsizing after the outboard motor became entangled with a submerged line.

In a statement from the MSHP on the Facebook video, two troopers immediately entered the water and safely self-rescued. No injuries were reported.

According to the press release, “Some areas have seen 6 to 12 inches of rain. Missouri Task Force 1 has been activated and is deployed with 50 highly trained members, specialized equipment, and rescue boats.”

The National Weather Service declared a Flash Flood Emergency for numerous locations today, and citizens can expect heavy rains and thunderstorms throughout the evening.

Kehoe urges anyone camping, floating, or spending time near rivers to move to higher ground and stay alert to expected heavy rain and potential flash floods coming this weekend.

The release warns that areas that have recently seen flash floods are especially hazardous due to repeated rain on already saturated soil.

Kehoe encourages Missourians to be safe near rivers and streams, watch the forecasts, and never drive through flooded roads.

The executive order will be in effect until August 10th.

The National Weather Service in Paducah, KY has extended a Flash Flood Watch for most of Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, and the Western Kentucky region through late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Multiple road closures from flooding are also active in the Flash Flood Warning area, where between 3 and 9 inches of rain have fallen from Thursday afternoon to Friday.