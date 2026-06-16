MO Farmer Says 'Save Our Bacon Act' Threatens Emerging Pork Markets

A controversial livestock provision could become part of the next Farm Bill now under consideration in the Senate.

The proposed Save Our Bacon Act would block state laws such as California’s Proposition 12, which limits the use of gestation crates for pregnant pigs. Supporters said farmers should not have to comply with production standards set by another state. Opponents argued that the laws create new market opportunities for producers and respond to consumer demand.

Russ Kremer, an Osage County hog farmer and manager of the Heritage Food Pork Network of Farmers, said 'Proposition 12' has created opportunities for producers willing to meet California’s housing standards for breeding pigs.

“Since we passed Proposition 12, the number of farms that now qualify for Proposition 12 pork has gone from 8% or 9% to 40%,” Kremer explained. “People are embracing this, they’re adopting this.”

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld 'Proposition 12' in 2023. Kremer argued the law has helped create new markets for independent producers.

Backers of the Save Our Bacon Act contended a national standard would create a more level playing field for producers, adding that the proposal would reduce regulatory burdens and create more consistent rules for producers selling across state lines.

Kremer noted the debate is not just about livestock housing standards. He underscored that demand for products meeting 'Proposition 12' requirements has created economic opportunities for some Missouri farmers, pointing to producers who have expanded operations to serve those markets.

“They’re being owned and operated and managed by young farmers, farmers in their 20s who have gotten this great opportunity, and even being financed by ultra-conservative bankers,” Kremer observed.

The House has already passed a Farm Bill containing the 'Save Our Bacon Act'. Senate lawmakers are now crafting their version of the legislation, and any differences between the two bills would have to be resolved before a final package becomes law.

This story is based on original reporting by Russ Kremer for Civil Eats.

Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.

