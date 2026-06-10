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Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Missouri Farmers Push U.S. Senate to Change House Farm Bill

KRCU Public Radio | By Chrystal Blair
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:04 PM CDT
The U.S. lost about 142,000 farms between 2017 and 2022, leaving roughly 1.9 million farms nationwide, the lowest number since 1850.
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The U.S. lost about 142,000 farms between 2017 and 2022, leaving roughly 1.9 million farms nationwide, the lowest number since 1850.

Some Missouri farmers say they are being squeezed by higher supply costs and fewer options for selling crops and livestock as Congress works on the next Farm Bill.

The House has passed its version of the legislation, and as the Senate prepares to take it up, farm groups recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to push for changes they say would help independent producers compete.

Rhonda Perry, a family farmer who heads the Missouri Rural Crisis Center, said corporate concentration is a major reason small and mid-size farmers are struggling.

“Corporate concentration has got to be reined in in all of the arenas in our food system," Perry said, "because right now it's out of control and it shows, and people are suffering.”

Perry argued that a more competitive marketplace would also give consumers greater access to family farm-raised products. Those on the other side of the debate have contended that the current House bill would provide stronger support for commodity producers and improve crop insurance protections.

Another proposal Missouri farmers are urging senators to support is mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef. Perry said trade policies have made it harder for some American producers to compete and that labeling would give consumers important information when making purchasing decisions.

“At a minimum, consumers have the ability and the right to choose American-raised beef for their families,” Perry said.

Missouri is home to nearly 88,000 farms, and more than 96% are family owned, according to agriculture data. Perry said Missouri farmers are facing a third year of low prices and, in some cases, difficulty making loan payments.

Senators are expected to begin debating changes to the Farm Bill between mid-July and the August recess.

The Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.
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News Missouri Agriculturefarm policyfarm billrural areas
Chrystal Blair
Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, and Film from Eastern Michigan University.
See stories by Chrystal Blair