New Report: IL Ranks High in Child Welfare, but Poor Outcomes Rise

Illinois is doing better than most states in supporting youth well-being, according to a new report, but local leaders said declines in education and health outcomes still demand attention.

The 2026 Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation looked at how children and families are faring across four areas. Illinois’ strongest rankings are in education and health, but academic outcomes remain worse than pre-pandemic levels.

Loukisha Pennix, chief youth and family potential officer for YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, said the state has seen a sharp decline in fourth-grade reading levels, with 70% not proficient in reading.

“Our children need us making sure that we're reading to them,” Pennix urged. “Screen time is hurting our children, and we need to support them more in the area of literacy.”

Illinois saw improvements in factors related to economic well-being, family and community, but child and teen death rates are increasing across the state, which Pennix said has become a major public health concern. Overall, the state fared worse on this year’s report compared with last year.

More young children ages 3 and 4 are not in school in Illinois, and the number of eighth graders proficient in math has also decreased.

A new scoring system this year shows whether policies and public investment are actually improving children’s lives. Pennix stressed investments in programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, and Head Start are critical and have ripple effects on children’s health, education, and economic security.

“When we provide for the community at large, the ones that are the youngest among us benefit the most,” Pennix emphasized. “Access to care and education, to health and nutritional services, it helps to ensure that our communities are thriving and not just surviving.”

As the federal government implements new eligibility restrictions for safety net programs, funds for people affected by SNAP cuts were included in the recently passed state budget. Under a new program, eligible residents would receive a one-time $400 payment. It is scheduled to last one year.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.

