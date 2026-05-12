Expanded Stroke Warning Signs Highlighted in Missouri and the Nation

May is American Stroke Month, and Missouri health experts are reminding residents that recognizing stroke symptoms quickly can save lives.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. experience a stroke each year, and stroke remains a leading cause of long-term disability. The commonly used “FAST” warning signs stand for face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and time to call 911. Now, doctors are expanding the acronym to “BE FAST” to help people recognize strokes sooner.

Dr. Ravi Johar, board member of the American Heart Association, explained the new additions.

"The 'B' stands for balance loss, sudden trouble walking, dizziness, lack of coordination that comes off very suddenly, something of that sort," Johar outlined. "And 'E' is for eye or visual changes. That's sudden loss of vision or blurry vision in either one or both eyes."

He added that major stroke risk factors include high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, and previous strokes. He recommended regular exercise, healthy eating, and routine medical checkups to help lower the risk.

Doctors said one of the biggest dangers with stroke symptoms is that people often dismiss them as something less serious. Johar stressed the importance of seeking treatment immediately during what doctors call the “golden hour,” the critical first window after stroke symptoms appear, when quick medical care can greatly improve recovery outcomes.

"We always say to try to use urgent cares or your doctor's office whenever you can," Johar acknowledged. "This is one time that I would say if you have any of those symptoms, any of those 'BE FAST' symptoms, that you go straight to the emergency room."

He noted staying active does not have to mean intense workouts or marathon training. Even moderate exercise like taking regular walks, doing housework, or simply moving more throughout the week can help reduce the risk of stroke and other chronic diseases.

Missouri News Network, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.