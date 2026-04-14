IL Researcher Calls for Investment in Rural Life, Not Just Farms

An academic known for his research on rural economic development is calling on lawmakers to include support for the nonfarm economy in the 2026 Farm Bill.

A draft proposal, which would set national policy for agriculture, nutrition, and conservation for the next five years, is currently making its way through Congress.

Christopher Merrett, director of the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University, explained there is a critical connection between agriculture and other industries, and lawmakers must consider rural communities as a whole.

"A healthy farm economy actually needs a healthy rural nonfarm economy," Merrett stressed. "It's often the case that one spouse manages the farm and the other spouse works in a neighboring community because that's maybe where the health insurance comes from, where the retirement benefits come from."

Merrett noted the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Office manages a range of grants, loans, and technical assistance programs related to affordable housing, community facilities, cooperative development, and broadband expansion. He is advocating for increased investment in such programs.

But Merrett observed extensive challenges facing rural communities in Illinois, including closures of community anchors like grocery stores, as well as a growing infrastructure crisis. He pointed out that residents regularly face housing and health care access issues, which present significant concerns for those aging in rural areas.

"Most of the rural counties in Illinois have experienced a long-term population decline," Merrett added. "It presents a whole range of community and economic development challenges as well. Another aspect of that is, despite this, it is becoming increasingly diverse. Also, some challenges there, but also some really great opportunities."

Merret noted that, aside from the visible corn and soybean agriculture along major highways, the rural Midwest heavily relies on manufacturing, higher education, and government institutions to keep people employed. He underscored that lawmakers should prioritize understanding the dynamics in order to craft effective rural development policy, enabling communities to prosper.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.

