Rural Housing Bill Shines Spotlight on Missouri

Rural Missouri is preparing to welcome tiny home residents this year as a bipartisan rural housing bill is introduced in Congress. The legislation aims to ease the rural housing shortage by expanding access to home loans for families often priced out of the market.

In Branson, a tourism-driven city, nonprofit Elevate Branson is building a tiny home community for people struggling to find stable, affordable housing. Many of them are locals working in the service industry, which peaks during the summer tourism months and decreases dramatically during the offseason.

Hannah Witcher, CEO of Elevate Branson, said the city is short at least 1,200 housing units.

"They end up staying in extended-stay motels paying month-to-month leases, sometimes as much as $1,000 a month, even a little bit more," Witcher pointed out. "That's just really difficult, especially when you're making minimum wage, plus tips."

The project will include up to 70 permanent tiny homes, each about 400 square feet, with full kitchens, living spaces, and utilities included. Each rents for under $500 a month.

Affordable housing advocates said the need is especially urgent in rural areas, where lower wages and limited housing supply can leave workers and residents with few options. Lisa, who asked to be identified only by her first name, is disabled and plans to move into the tiny home community after years of living in an extended-stay motel.

"I've been living in a motel for 9 years," Lisa explained. "I want to be able to cook a full meal, and I'll feel safer when I get up there."

Statistics show one in five Branson residents lives below the poverty line, with more than 1,500 people, including 300 children, living in substandard housing such as weekly motels. Lawmakers said their bill would open more financing options in communities where affordable housing is scarce.

Missouri News Network, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.

