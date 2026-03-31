Study: Cost of Family Caregiving Tops $17.5 Billion in Missouri

AARP data show that a quarter of Missourians serve as family caregivers, creating undue strain on their emotional, financial, and physical health.

Family caregivers in the state contribute about 870 million hours of care each year. If those workers were paid around $20 an hour, their labor would be valued at over $17.5 billion. Nationally, the amount is more than $1 trillion.

Myechia Minter-Jordan, CEO of AARP, called families the "backbone of the nation's long-term care system."

"That is equal to nearly 24 million full-time workers, or roughly 17% of the entire U.S. full-time workforce," Minter-Jordan reported. "Caregivers are stretching their finances, sacrificing their own well-being, and too often they are doing it alone."

The study found that in Missouri, more than 1.1 million residents provide care to a family member.

In a virtual news conference last week, Minter-Jordan stressed that federal, state, and local officials need to provide more services to help family caregivers. She added that the report lays out steps lawmakers need to take to support caregivers.

"We are advocating for bold solutions, including a national paid family and medical leave policy, greater respite services and resources, such as those now offered in several states, and state and federal legislation that can bring overdue financial relief," Minter-Jordan outlined.

Missouri has caregiver assistance programs providing financial support, training, and respite care, including Consumer Directed Services, which allows Medicaid-eligible residents to pay family caregivers. Other resources include the Missouri Family Caregiver Support Program, Alzheimer’s-specific aid, and Area Agencies on Aging.

Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.