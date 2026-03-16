Programs Supporting Foster Care Face Cuts in Missouri Budget Proposal

A proposal to cut more than $51 million from Missouri’s child care subsidy program is raising concerns among advocates who said the changes could affect foster families and low-income households the most.

The plan would eliminate certain incentive payments intended to help providers cover the cost of caring for children with greater needs.

Lori Ross, founder and CEO of Foster Adopt Connect, said the House budget proposal would zero out a $10 million state funding line supporting her nonprofit. She stressed the loss could have serious consequences for Missouri’s foster care system.

"Reducing the number of foster families that are available and can accept kids and reducing the supports and services available to families to prevent kids from coming into care, or eliminating supports and services for kids who are aging out of care," Ross outlined.

Ross emphasized if lawmakers need to reduce spending, programs serving vulnerable children and families should not be on the chopping block. Supporters of the proposed cuts said the state already pays market rates for child care and questioned whether the additional incentives are still necessary.

State statistics show more than 27,000 Missouri children currently rely on the state’s child care subsidy program.

Robyn Schelp, director of policy and advocacy for the advocacy group Kids Win Missouri, pointed out that the proposed budget cuts to child care and foster care could also have broader implications for Missouri’s economy.

"When children are able to access quality care, it's good for the child," Schelp contended. "It gets them ready for kindergarten. It also allows their parents to work or get an education. So, as we're not able to provide care to these kids, it's going to lead to a workforce crisis, which we already have."

Advocates said the proposed budget changes come as demand for Missouri’s child care subsidies continues to grow, with a new waitlist for assistance launched earlier this month. Schelp argued that one possible solution is, instead of eliminating the enhancements, lawmakers could look at adjusting how subsidy dollars are distributed to make the funding stretch further while still supporting providers.

The Missouri News Service originally published this story and is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.

