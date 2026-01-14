© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Missouri Bill Would Open Licensed Careers to DACA Recipients

KRCU Public Radio | By Chrystal Blair
Published January 14, 2026 at 3:46 PM CST
Nurse practitioners are one of the fastest-growing occupations in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with jobs projected to grow 35% over the next decade.
pressmaster - stock.adobe.com
/
506769650
Nurse practitioners are one of the fastest-growing occupations in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with jobs projected to grow 35% over the next decade.

A Missouri lawmaker is renewing an effort to allow people brought to the United States as children under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, to qualify for professional licenses if they’ve completed their education and passed required exams.

State Rep. Ray Reed, D-Brentwood, introduced the bill, noting that he was inspired after learning about a St. Louis woman who did everything required to become a nurse, only to be blocked at the finish line.

"When it came time for her to get her nursing license," he said, "the state of Missouri said, 'Thanks for paying your taxes, but because you are not a U.S. citizen, we will not license you to be a nurse in the state of Missouri.'"

Reed said this rejection came even as Missouri faces critical shortages in nursing and other key fields. He said his bill would remove state barriers that prevent qualified DACA recipients from working in the fields in which they are licensed. The legislation received its second reading in the Missouri House and now awaits assignment to a committee.

Reed contended that allowing trained immigrants to enter licensed professions would not only be fair but would also help strengthen patient care and communities statewide.

"This is the opportunity to bolster our workforce," he said, "and show it's time, to the immigrant community, that Missouri is a place where they should feel comfortable and safe planting their roots."

A similar bill passed in Arkansas in 2021, and Reed said he hopes Missouri will follow suit. He emphasized that with worker shortages across the state, the focus should be on getting qualified people on the job, and not party credit.

"I would love for a Republican to sponsor it and then push the Republican version through," he said, "as long as this policy just becomes law."

If the bill advances to committee, Reed said, that step will determine whether it moves forward for public hearings and debate.

The Missouri Public News Service originally published this story, and is a news partner with KRCU Public Radio.
Tags
News Missouri legislationDACAHealthcare WorkU.S. immigration policy
Chrystal Blair
Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, and Film from Eastern Michigan University.
See stories by Chrystal Blair