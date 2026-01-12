© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
IL Law Change Strengthens Work Protections For Abuse Survivors

KRCU Public Radio | By Judith Ruiz-Branch
Published January 12, 2026 at 5:54 PM CST
VESSA provides unpaid, job-protected leave for employees who are victims of domestic violence, sexual or gender violence, or any other violence, as well as employees whose family members or household members are victims of such violence.
Ievgen Chabanov/motortion - stock.adobe.com
/
285541003
A new change to an Illinois law provides significant protections for employees who use work-issued electronic devices to document instances of violence.

The amendment to the Victims Economic Security and Safety Act, or VESSA, allows employees in Illinois to use their work-issued cellphones or tablets if needed to document domestic violence, sexual or gender violence, or other violent crimes, said Lydia Colunga-Merchant, Leave Rights Division manager with the Illinois Department of Labor.

"It also allows employees to have access to that data," said Colunga-Merchant, "that is recorded on those work-issued devices."

The change took effect on January 1. Colunga-Merchant encouraged employers to regularly review and update their workplace policies to maintain compliance with current law.

Colunga-Merchant said the amendment stems from an incident in New York, in which an employee experiencing domestic violence was disciplined by her employer for documenting instances on a work-related device. She said the woman was ultimately killed by her spouse.

"It's trying to prevent some of that access that maybe that employee could have had to that work-related device," said Colunga-Merchant, "if she needed that evidence to get potentially an order of protection or a restraining order, or any other type of protection or documentation that could have helped."

She adds that employees can contact the Illinois Department of Labor to file a complaint if they believe employers are violating VESSA provisions.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.
