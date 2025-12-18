MO Outpaces Nation on After-School Meals, But Gaps Remain

A new report finds thousands of Missouri children are missing out on federally funded meals after the school day ends, even as participation has increased in the state in recent years. The report reveals that in Missouri, more than 32,000 children receive an after-school supper on an average day, but far more qualify through the school lunch program.

The Food Research and Action Center, known as FRAC, says as after-school nutrition programs remain underused, many families are going without critical support.

Clarissa Hayes, FRAC's deputy director of the child nutrition program and policy, said there are clear steps states and communities can take to expand access.

"Just lowering the eligibility threshold so that more communities can participate, we need to streamline the program administration," she explained. "We need to make sure that we are increasing and reinvesting in the afterschool enrichment programs."

She said participation remains below pre-pandemic levels, even though the programs are fully funded and limited to low-income communities where at least half of children qualify for free or reduced-price school meals – leaving awareness and access as the biggest barriers.

As lawmakers move forward with cuts to SNAP, Hayes noted that after-school meal programs operate differently.

"The great thing about the federal nutrition programs, as far as the child nutrition programs go, is that they are what we call entitlement programs," she continued. "So, the funding for these programs is there, they grow to meet the need, and they cannot be cut or ended."

With rising food costs and changes to other assistance programs, advocates say these after-school meals could play a growing role in helping children stay ready to learn – and Hayes said the need and urgency are only expected to grow.

"It's very likely that families are going to be turning to these programs more than ever, and they’ll be more important than ever," she said.

Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.