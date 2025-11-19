Missouri Nonprofit Hosts Thanksgiving Meal Amid Rising Food Costs

As the cost of Thanksgiving rises for Missouri families, one Branson nonprofit is ensuring no one goes without a holiday meal or the company to share it.

Missouri's food insecurity rate is around 13%, leaving many households struggling to afford a traditional meal. In Branson, the need is especially great among the many residents living in extended-stay motels with no way to even cook.

Bryan Stallings, CEO and cofounder of the community support organization Elevate Branson, said it is why its 18th annual Love Your Neighbors Thanksgiving Day event matters now more than ever.

"We wanted to provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal for folks that lived in those motels, or that may be homeless, or that may be spending Thanksgiving alone," Stallings explained.

He pointed out that attendance could rise as grocery prices climb and families face gaps in food assistance. Last year, they served close to 300 people, and this year, he said they’re expecting up to 600 people, or more.

Stallings said the gathering brings neighbors of all backgrounds to the same table. He pointed out that the atmosphere itself helps break down barriers, offering a Thanksgiving experience that feels warm and dignified.

"It's not a serving line, like a soup kitchen line, you might think of where you have a plate and go and somebody puts food on your plate," Stallings emphasized. "We have volunteers who are the servers. So they actually will come to their table, they'll take their order, they'll bring it back to them, just like at a restaurant."

Stallings added some volunteers who even sit at the candlelit tables and share the meal with guests, building the relationships, making Thanksgiving feel like a good time with family.

"We have candlelit tables and we have sponsors that help make this happen," Stallings added. "It's a big community event."

This story was originally published by Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio.