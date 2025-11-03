Report Warns Missouri Child Poverty Could Soar Without Key Programs

Missouri’s child poverty rate could climb sharply as pandemic-era supports and food assistance programs expire, according to a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Almost 15% of Missouri children already live in poverty, and nationally, the report found, without programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the number could reach one in four.

Leslie Boissiere, vice president of external affairs for the foundation, said the report shows tax credits and food aid have helped keep many families afloat.

"Public policies such as the child tax credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, SNAP, and others have a significant impact," Boissiere contended. "In fact, we saw record declines in the poverty rate during the time when we had emergency relief for families during the pandemic."

Boissiere argued that the data reveal poverty is not inevitable but is driven largely by policy choices. The report uses the Supplemental Poverty Measure to reflect real-world costs for housing, child care, and medical expenses.

Boissiere added that even with parents working, many Missouri families cannot keep up with rising costs. More than 10% rely on SNAP benefits to get by. She pointed out that financial pressures take a heavy toll, especially on children’s health and development.

"Their health is impacted – both their mental and physical health – their academic achievement is impacted, and just the conditions in which they live are significantly impacted by living in poverty," Boissiere outlined.

The report showed anti-poverty programs lifted 8.5 million children out of poverty nationwide last year, including thousands in Missouri. Boissiere warned that the expiration of benefits will test families already living on the edge.

The Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.