In December 2024 Meeting, SEMO Board Approves Naming of Roy Blunt Health Professions Hall

Although several topics were discussed during the most recent Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors meetings on Thursday, December 12th, and Friday, December 13th, one of the most prominent decisions to emerge, involved naming a new academic and lab space for the Department of Allied Health, Kinesiology, and Sport Sciences.

The announcement came immediately following the Friday, December 13, 2024, Board of Governors Meeting, when members approved naming the institution's future 55,000-square-foot health sciences building in honor of former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.

The facility is slated for construction on the site currently occupied by Dearmont Hall, which will be demolished. State and federal approval to begin work has been received. Work is getting underway on soil borings, survey, and design. The Roy Blunt Health Professions Hall is anticipated to open in 2027.

SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas commented on the importance of the occasion.

"Naming the new health sciences building the ‘Roy Blunt Health Professions Hall’ will serve to express Southeast Missouri State University’s appreciation to Senator Blunt, making it a long-standing tribute to his selfless service, his tireless advocacy and his genuine commitment to the University and the State of Missouri", said Vargas.

Senator Blunt, a native of Southwest Missouri, served in multiple prominent roles throughout his career— as a local and state elected official, teacher, university president, U.S. Congressman, and U.S. Senator. And in 2022, he received the University's 'Vandiver Show Me State Award'.

In the announcement, the University also praised the examples of Sen. Blunt's advocacy for SEMO including:

-Sponsoring legislation to require the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to establish a Collegiate Training Initiative program related to unmanned aircraft systems. In fall 2023, and after a review of SEMO’s unmanned aircraft systems curriculum, the FAA selected the university for its Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program.

-Supporting Congressional colleagues in their efforts to secure over $3 million for various University academic programs, research, equipment and technology upgrades, health initiatives, and campus infrastructure projects.

-Securing $1.5 million in federal funds to enhance law enforcement training through the SEMO Law Enforcement Academy and to assist in equipment upgrades.

-Securing $1.8 million in federal funds to upgrade equipment and to enhance STEM education and training in aviation-related fields, including professional pilot and unmanned aircraft systems; and

-Securing $10 million in federal funds to assist in constructing a new Health Sciences Building to help sustain and grow the healthcare workforce.

Over the two days, the SEMO Board of Governors also approved academic program changes, selected two new officers: James P. Limbaugh, and Lloyd F. Smith, appointed Dr. Rhonda Weller-Stilson to the River Campus Board of Managers, and Kent Phillips to Show Me Center Board of Managers.

