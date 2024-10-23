South Side Farms: Cultivating Hope and Nourishing the Community

Nestled in the heart of Cape Girardeau, South Side Farms stands as a beacon of hope in a food desert, dedicated to transforming lives through access to fresh, nutritious produce.

Founded eight years ago by Jimmy Wilferth, the farm emerged from an encounter with a young student facing hunger during school breaks. This moment ignited a mission to ensure that no one would go hungry in an area where healthy food options were scarce.

Planting the Seeds of Change

The roots of South Side Farms are intertwined with the Tiger Bites feeding program. Jimmy Wilferth first confronted the community’s struggle with food insecurity while packing weekly food boxes for Jefferson Elementary students.

Jake Smith, South Side’s farm manager, recalls the pivotal moment that inspired the farm’s creation: “They used to pack food boxes for kids at Jefferson Elementary every week. One day, nearing the end of the school year about seven or eight years ago, Jimmy spoke to a child who seemed down. He asked the boy why he wasn't happy about the upcoming break.” Smith said.

The child explained that during summer, finding food was a challenge; he didn’t get fed as often outside of school.

That conversation changed everything. Determined to find a solution, Jimmy traveled across the country, visiting urban farms to learn what worked and what didn’t. This journey ultimately led to the founding of South Side Farms, an initiative designed not just to feed, but to empower the community.

Gerica Harris / Southeast Arrow Map of South Cape Girardeau with graphic showing where SEMO's main campus is, as well as the river campus, and South Side Farms

Addressing Food Deserts

South Side Farms isn’t just a farm; it’s a lifeline in an area where access to fresh, nutritious food is severely limited. The South Side neighborhood grapples with significant challenges, including limited access to nutritious food, which contributes to health disparities.

Jake Smith highlights the stakes: “You know, the problems are many, but... lack of access to nutritious food... causes other problems too.”

At South Side Farms, the mission is clear: grow fresh produce that nourishes both body and soul. With ongoing efforts to expand their production capabilities, the farm plans to establish regular farm stands and distribution channels to ensure residents have direct access to wholesome food.

Community Engagement and Collaboration

One of the cornerstones of South Side Farms’ approach is community involvement. Collaborating with local organizations, churches, and food pantries, the farm distributes its produce where it’s needed most.

Recently, they donated 80 pounds of fresh greens to the Teen Challenge program, demonstrating their commitment to serving those in need.

The farm also partners with Southeast Missouri State University, where students like Mia Lanemann and Claire Thannen gain hands-on experience while contributing to the farm’s growth.

“Coming into it, both of us didn't really know what we were getting ourselves into, but it's been amazing.” Thannen said.

The students are enthusiastic about witnessing the farm-to-table journey, a perspective that’s often overlooked in their coursework.

The students are actively involved in community outreach, recently going door to door to promote an upcoming farm stand. Their excitement about engaging with residents reflects a broader goal: “We want to be more involved with the actual community engagement of it.” They’re seeing firsthand how vital the farm is to the neighborhood, with Thannen stating, “I think it really shows that there is such a need for something like this, and that people are really excited about the growth of this farm.”

The Urban Farming Challenge

Urban farming comes with its own set of hurdles. The farm is situated on tough land with rocky soil and erosion issues, making cultivation a constant challenge.

However, with the guidance of experts like Dr. Svenson and a focus on regenerative practices, the team is making steady progress.

Smith reflects on these challenges: “This is a hard piece of land to work... We've got a lot of rocks in the soil,” Smith continues. “We just ask that people have patience with us, because our production is going up every year.”

Zach Huffman / Southeast Arrow Executive director Maurice Theriot holds a collard green that was attacked by insects. Southside Farms grows organic produce and does not use pesticides.

Mia Lanemann adds to this perspective, sharing how the experience has opened her eyes to the importance of addressing food insecurity: “I think learning more about the community... has definitely changed my perspective completely.”

She emphasizes the impact of the farm on the local population, particularly those without reliable access to fresh foods. “A lot of these people... will just go to, like, the gas station or corner store,” she notes, highlighting the urgent need for better food options in the area.

A Vision for the Future

As fall approaches, South Side Farms is bustling with activity as cleanup efforts and cover crop planting are underway. Plans for infrastructure development, including greenhouses and high tunnels, are set for the coming year.

Jake Smith envisions a sustainable food ecosystem that will thrive for years to come. He reflects on the future, saying, “There’s a long way to go. When I look out here, I’m not just focused on what it looks like now; I’m building for ten years down the line. It’ll take time to become truly robust, but I’m here for the long haul. I hope people remember what this place looked like before we got started—a cleared lot filled with trees and then barren land. I invite everyone to keep their eyes on us and honk when they drive by,” Smith said.

A Call to Action

South Side Farms is a community-driven project, and its growth depends on local support. Whether through volunteering, attending farm stands, or simply spreading the word, community support is crucial.

In a world where food deserts persist, South Side Farms is sowing the seeds of change—nourishing bodies, fostering connections, and cultivating hope. As Jake Smith puts it, “This is just the beginning. We’re building something special here, and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

