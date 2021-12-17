At Dec. 17th Meeting, Southeast Board of Governors Make Adjustments To Academic Studies

Southeast Missouri State University held their Board of Governors Meeting on Fri. Dec.17th.

At the meeting the board discussed the various changes to their academic programs.

In the College of Education, Health, and Human Studies, the consideration to delete various public health studies was deliberated.

These considerations included the removal of Bachelor of Science in the Public Health Policy and Management Option, Information Option, Nutrition Option, Social/Behavioral Option and to Delete the BS Public Health Biology Option.

The Board has however considered adding new options to studies in the Mass Communications department and the College of Business and Computing.

These adjustments are currently up for consideration and yet to be declared.

