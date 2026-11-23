Southeast Missouri State University President Brad Hodson and the Talbert family called the SEMO community together on the morning of Nov. 21 to finally reveal the Redhawk Statue.

Hodson said it is an honor to be SEMO’s president during a historic moment for the university.

“I think it brings an element of pride, when you redevelop an area. It's prettier and more functional, accessible, and it draws people in; there's just a certain element of pride,” Hodson said. “It's just getting a little bit of our swagger back, which I love.”

Dr. Tim Talbert, whose family funded 100% of the Talbert Terrace Project, delivered a speech on importance of history and positivity before the unveiling of the statue.

“We owe a lot to this university, to this city, for 61 years,” Talbert said in his speech.

Brian Hanlon, who sculpted the Redhawk, flew to Cape to see the unveiling from Toms River, New Jersey and said there is spiritual value to seeing his work revealed in person.

Hanlon said he has made about 700 statues across America and about 100 mascot statues.

Photo by Lily Niebrugge Sculptor Brian Hanlon poses for a photo in front of the Redhawk Sculpture he made at the unveiling on Nov. 21 at the Talbert Terrace in Cape Girardeau, MO.

The Redhawk statue in particular was special to Hanlon because his alma mater also had a hawk mascot.

“The red-tailed hawk is a magnificent bird…” Hanlon said. “One of my studios was on a 23-acre chicken farm, and I was going out for lunch, coming out the door, and I looked up; the red-tailed hawk was over my front door, and I could see the whole underbelly, and it really has this red underneath the tail, a magnificent bird. I was kind of excited to pay tribute.

Halon said the redhawk statue was made very quickly to be put in this semester, and even though there was a mistake with the casting, it still got installed on the last home game of the semester

“That would be a two-year project we did in about 10 months, 10, 11 months. Yeah. Yeah, we had a little, a little snag in casting, and I had to redo part of the wing, but wow, it came out better than I thought. It always looks better in place than in my studio,” Halon said.

Halon described the process of making the statue.

“So I came up with this little bit tilted, and then I built a metal armature, and I started putting clay on it. So that sculpture is originally sculpted in clay, and I use water-based clay from the Earth, as opposed to oil-based clay, which is what, like, over 90% of artists use. I like the virility of the clay that comes from the earth. It's wet; it's a pain to keep it from cracking; you have to keep spraying it. It just, it's so much better to work with,” Hanlon said.

“After you make the clay model and the client approves it, I have to make a rubber mold over the clay. Very difficult. So much could go wrong. And then, from that rubber mold, you put wax in the rubber to create a wax statue that you use to make a ceramic shell that you pour metal into at 2,300 degrees.”

