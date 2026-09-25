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Southeast Arrow | Campus News
During the academic year, Southeast Missouri State University's student-led publication, the Arrow, contributes campus news for KRCU's digital and broadcast audience.

SEMO Pulls Away from Central Arkansas with Fourth-Quarter Surge; Looks Forward to Next Home Game Against West Florida, Sat. Sept. 26

KRCU Public Radio | By Micah Truelove-Herrick,
Lily Niebrugge
Published September 25, 2026 at 12:47 PM CDT
Junior running back Payton Brown drags a crowd of Central Arkansas defenders into the end-zone for a touchdown, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.
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Junior running back Payton Brown drags a crowd of Central Arkansas defenders into the end-zone for a touchdown, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.
Photo by Asher Owens
Senior quarterback Braylen Ragland drops back looking down field for a pass play against Central Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.
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Senior quarterback Braylen Ragland drops back looking down field for a pass play against Central Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.
Photo by Asher Owens
Senior safety Najai Watson throws up the W’s with the crowd after taking down Central Arkansas in the first home game of the season at Houck Field in Cape Girardeau, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.
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Senior safety Najai Watson throws up the W’s with the crowd after taking down Central Arkansas in the first home game of the season at Houck Field in Cape Girardeau, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.
Photo by Asher Owens
Fireworks, the crowd and cheerleaders erupt after Semo football wins its home opener against Central Arkansas at Houck Field in Cape Girardeau, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.
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Fireworks, the crowd and cheerleaders erupt after Semo football wins its home opener against Central Arkansas at Houck Field in Cape Girardeau, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.
Photo by Asher Owens

Payton Brown scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Southeast Missouri (2-2) pulled away from Central Arkansas (2-2), 27-9, on Sept.19 at Houck Stadium. SEMO opened the game when sophomore wide receiver Khylen Harris-Norman returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

Graduate student kicker Justin Keller's score of the extra point gave the Redhawks a 7-0 lead. Central Arkansas responded with a 37-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Caleb Jones with 3:56 left in the first quarter, cutting SEMO's lead to 7-3.

Jones hit another field goal, this time from 46 yards, with 7:15 remaining in the second quarter to bring Central Arkansas within one point at 7-6. SEMO extended its lead in the third quarter when Keller made a 31-yard field goal with 1:31 remaining, putting the Redhawks ahead 10-6.

Senior Cornerback David Jones intercepted Central Arkansas quarterback Donovyn Omolo with 1:14 left in the third quarter, returning it 43 yards to the Central Arkansas 25-yard line. SEMO turned the turnover when running back Payton Brown scored on a 5-yard touchdown run 15 seconds into the fourth quarter. Keller's extra point extended the lead to 17-6.

Central Arkansas answered with its third field goal of the game when Jones connected from 37 yards with 12:02 remaining, making it 17-9. Keller added another field goal, this time from 42 yards, with 7:13 remaining to give SEMO a 20-9 lead.

The Redhawks defense then forced a turnover on downs before Brown broke a 23-yard run and followed it with an 8-yard touchdown run with 4:10 remaining. Keller's extra point made it 27-9. Clutching SEMO to the win

Brown said the offensive line improvement has helped the running game.

“I think what’s huge, especially from last year to this year, is more movement up front. I think up front, that’s the O-line, that they’re just absolutely creating gaps, creating horizontal gaps so that we can make vertical cuts and get up the field.” Brown said.

Senior safety Cyler Christmas also discussed the team's chemistry with its new players, saying the group has continued to come together both on and off the field.

Head coach Tom Matukewicz credited the defense's development after the team entered the season with nine new starters.

“There’s a lot of pride. Coach Koon [Ricky Coon Defensive Coordinator] does a great job. We’ve played good defense for a lot of years here, and those guys are a lot of new. I remember, I think we have nine new starters on defense. But they’re coming along and really fighting for each other. And it’s just fun to watch,” Matukewicz said.

Matukewicz said SEMO still needs to clean up penalties and other small mistakes moving forward.

The Redhawks face West Florida next Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. for the SEMO Family Weekend game.
Tags
Local News SEMO FootballRedhawksRedhawks Footballsportsfootball
Micah Truelove-Herrick
See stories by Micah Truelove-Herrick
Lily Niebrugge
Lily Niebrugge is 'The Arrow' Editor-in-Chief—a student-run media publication at Southeast Missouri State University, 'Morning Edition' host, and reporter for KRCU Public Radio.
See stories by Lily Niebrugge