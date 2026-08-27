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Southeast Arrow | Campus News
During the academic year, Southeast Missouri State University's student-led publication, the Arrow, contributes campus news for KRCU's digital and broadcast audience.

SEMO Mourns Loss of Dr. Jack Winstead

KRCU Public Radio | By Maria Blevins,
Lily Niebrugge
Published August 27, 2026 at 4:50 PM CDT
Photo of Dr. Jack Winstead taken by Southeast Missouri State University.
Photo submitted by Southeast Missouri State University
Photo of Dr. Jack Winstead taken by Southeast Missouri State University.

SEMO is mourning the loss of a beloved associate professor in the Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance, Dr. Jack Winstead.

Dr. Winstead was very passionate about SEMO and the community, having been with SEMO since 2020. He gave students opportunities to share their ideas and learn their own skills while also preparing them for internships and possible job opportunities.

Dr. Winstead had his own academic success over the years, earning his Ph.D in Accountancy, a Master's in Accountancy, and a BSBA in Accounting.

Before joining the education field, Winstead spent 12 years as a chief financial officer at Jiffy Steamer Company and was a licensed certified public Accountant and certified information systems auditor.

When not in the classroom, Dr. Winstead enjoyed spending time with his family, showing off his trivia knowledge, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dr. Winstead will be remembered for his generosity, sense of humor, expertise in the education field, and for helping generations of accountants succeed in the world outside of college.
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Local News SEMO College of Business and ComputingAccountingSEMO
Maria Blevins
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Lily Niebrugge
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