SEMO Professor Jonathan Kessler Pleads Not Guilty, Preliminary Hearing Set for May

KRCU Public Radio | By Alex Barton
Published April 23, 2025 at 5:28 PM CDT
Jonathan Kessler, an associate professor of chemistry and physics at Southeast Missouri State University, pleaded not guilty Monday morning to three charges from his March arrest.

The 38-year-old appeared in court April 22, where his legal team discussed a temporary modification that would involve retrieving personal belongings—such as a kayak—currently located at the alleged victim's residence. Both parties involved are currently in agreement to this modification, and law enforcement may be involved in securing those items.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 27 at 10 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County.

Kessler faces charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree domestic assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested in March after allegedly dragging a victim, attempting to choke them, and pointing a shotgun at a vehicle with people inside. The weapon was not fired.

Kessler is currently out on a $30,000 bond. He has no prior criminal record.

This is a developing story and more updates will be provided on this case as it develops.
