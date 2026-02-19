Clara Billing Shatters School Record at Heartland Invitational

This story was provided by the Arrow:

Senior Clara Billing broke the school record for women’s pole vault with a clearance of 13’7.25” on the second day of the Heartland Invitational in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Day one

The Redhawks had a handful of podium finishes. Senior Cole Reinders finished second in the 600 m with a 1:19.6. Sophomore Andreese Ortiz placed third in women’s weight throw with a mark of 56-11.5.

Senior Anna Thomason finished third in 60 m hurdles with an 8.46, beating her second-place preliminary time of 8.53. Rounding out the podium was sophomore Jake Cannon finishing third in the men’s pole vault clearing 16-6.5.

Sophomore Tyler Anderson placed fourth with a 1:20.3 and senior Micah Grawer placed sixth with a 1:21.6 in the men’s 600 m.

Freshman Kale Clements finished seventh in the women’s 600 m in 1:38.7 and junior Ceyda Bayur finished ninth with a 1:40.7.

Junior Cole Bruenderman had a fourth-place finish in men’s long jump with a mark of 22-4.25. Junior Sydney Burdine finished fourth in the women’s 400 m with a 54.9 and junior Myles Thornburg finished with an 8:36.0 in the 3,000 m for eighth place.

Senior Trenton Braswell placed seventh with a mark of 65-6 and freshman Mark Goldman placed 11th with a personal best of 54-9 in men’s weight throw.

Freshman Alyssa Repke finished seventh with a mark of 55-3.25 and senior Bailie Hux finished 12th with a 52-9.5 in women’s weight throw.

In the men’s 400 m, freshman Jonas Davis placed tenth with a 48.99 and sophomore Jackson Witvoet matched his personal best time for a 13th-place finish.

Rounding out day one, freshman Kani Smith finished 12th with a 6.98 in the men’s 60m.

Day two

Cole Reinders placed second in the men’s 800 m with a time of 1:51.2. Trenton Braswell had a second-place finish with a throw of 54-2 in the men's shot put.

Freshman Matt Pluff tied for third in men’s high jump clearing 6-9.5 and sophomore Tyler Anderson finished fourth in the men’s 800 m with a 1:52.5.

In men’s triple jump, senior Luke Busateri placed fourth with a mark of 46-7.5 and junior Cole Bruenderman finished shortly behind in sixth with a 46-6.75 jump.

Freshman Jonas Davis placed fifth in the men’s 200 m with a 21.63 and Sydney Burdine finished eighth in the women’s 200 m with 24.48.

In the men’s 800 m, sophomore Evan Fuller ran a 1.53:6 placing sixth and Micah Grawer placed tenth with a 1:54.5.

Andreese Ortiz placed tenth in women’s shot put with a mark of 43-2.25 and freshman Mark Goldman finished sixth in men’s shot put with a 51-3.5. Goldman also had a 54-9 throw in weight throw, finishing in 11th.

In distance, sophomore Lauren Eftink finished tenth in the women’s 5,000 m with a 17:53.7 and Evan Fuller finished 12th with a 4:15.8 in the men’s mile.

The Redhawks next meet is Friday, Feb 20. in Cape Girardeau, MO., at the SEMO Rec Center beginning at 4 p.m.

