Perryville Veteran To Be Honored With The 'Senior Service Award' For Activism In His Community

Frank Robinson has been an instrumental figure in the development of the Missouri National Veterans Memorial from the beginning. As part of his activism, he is honored with the Senior Service Award by the Lt. Gov of Missouri, Mike Kehoe.

On Friday, July 8th, KRCU Public Radio spoke with Nancy Guth, the Executive Director of Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial, to discuss what Mr. Robinson has done in the region, and the instrumental role he has had in shaping the organization.

"He's just... really I don't know how he has the energy and the... everything he does and keep it straight because you know he's a businessman he owns a multi-million dollar company, he's... in his seventy's, he's very involved in a lot of the community boards but as far as Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, Just all about this place. He's a veteran of course and he knows the right people, [SIC] he has made things happen that would have taken the rest of us years", said Guth.

Frank Robinson chairs several committees with Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, and one event from a committee he chairs has already sold out, bringing in roughly $200,000 worth of funding in a single night.

The Senior Service Award is intended to promote and highlight the positive accomplishments Missouri's senior citizens provide in their local communities.

Frank Robinson's award presentation will be held on Friday, July 15th at 3:30 pm at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Perryville, MO.