Cape Central High School's Air Force JROTC Cadets Donate Nearly $2000 to Veterans Relief

On April 2nd, Air Force JROTC Cadets from Cape Central High School completed a 14-mile memorial hike in honor of the Bataan Death March, which took place during World War II, 80 years ago. On May 9th, after gathering community support from individuals, recruiters, and businesses, they raised $1800 to donate to the VFW Post 3838 Veterans Relief Fund.

The 14-mile hike is an annual event the cadets participate in. The route begins at Cape County Park, then continues to Shawnee Park, where they then head back to Cape County Park to finish the hike. The original Bataan Death March involved captured American and Filipino soldiers being forced to march 80 miles after the Philippines was captured by Japanese soldiers, causing roughly 3000 deaths during the march itself.

Cadet Vince Gruber was among those who took part in the memorial march. After his squad completed the march, Gruber said he was proud to have been part of this march but also happy to pay respects to fallen soldiers.

"We were pretty happy with what we had just done. We marched 14 miles in dedication to those who served in World War II and were forced to do the Bataan Death March"

Businesses that donated include Rhodes Convenience Stores, Absolute Arms and Ammo, Sister Squared, and more. With school ending for the summer, the next planned fundraiser for the JROTC is in the Fall, which includes selling resources for holidays, and meats and cheeses.