Cakes, Costumes and Characters Gather at Cape Anime Con

Since 2019, Cape Girardeau has hosted “Cape Anime Con”, a convention similar to Cape Comic Con but showing more emphasis on the anime community, including guests from well known anime, usually held during a two-day weekend.

Anime is a popular form of animation made famous by Japanese studios. The term "anime" comes from the English term "animation" and in Japan, refers to all animated works, regardless of style or where it was originally made. However, outside of Japan, anime is usually specified as being made originally in Japan or being in similar art styles. Such classic examples include Pokémon, Sailor Moon, and Dragonball Z.

This year, Cape Anime Con took place at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center on April 2nd from 10 AM to 6 PM, and on April 3rd, from 10 AM to 4 PM. Those who wished to attend the event were able to buy their tickets months in advance, starting in the winter of 2021, for either a weekend pass or a single day. They could also buy their tickets at the doors if they had not purchased prior. Guests included vendors, artists, and voice actors.

Of the voice actors, included Johnny Yong Bosch, known from popular anime such as Naruto and Bleach, and also portrayed Adam Park in the Power Rangers franchise; Lindsey Seidel, known from Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia, and video games such as Smite; and Mike McFarland, known from Dragonball and One Piece, as well as the Borderlands video game series.

McFarland is primarily known as being the voice of Master Roshi from the Dragonball franchise since 1999, as well as being responsible as the ADR script writer for English translations to make sure everything works audibly. On his days off, McFarland likes to relax by doing stuff he enjoys or simply get some rest.

“I enjoy catching up with shows that I didn’t have anything to do with. I like watching Dr Who, and outside of that, I like to shop for no reason, just wander around. I like to go fishing. But really, I just like to kick back and relax. I’m so busy most of the time that relaxing is like, ‘Ah, this is golden, this is exactly what I want’”

McFarland says that as an actor, he has a great deal of love for voice acting, and he feels honored to be not only be part of popular franchises but to also be some of their most popular recurring characters.

Also at Anime Con were many food-related vendors, such as Cakes Reanimated. Becky Brown, owner of the desserts-based business, attended the event to sell her treats and get more publicity while at Cape Anime Con.

Brown started her business in 2011, when asked to make a friend’s wedding cake, and in 2017, bought a building to expand her business. Since she started Cakes Reanimated, Brown attends both Cape Comic Con and Cape Anime Con as a way to sell desserts but she also goes for her own enjoyment.

“I started out at home ten years ago this May and opened up the shop a couple years ago. And we've been going strong, doing Comic-Con for at least eight years now. Which I love, it's awesome, it's one of my favorite things to do every year”

Brown also said the name for Cakes Reanimated comes from her own love for zombies. This led to her having the design of her mascot be a zombie who has a taste for not brains, but baked goods. Once an art concept was made, Brown created the name of the business based on the logo.

Cape Comic Con originally started in 2006, with Cape Anime Con being introduced in 2019. Both have held an event every year since, excluding during the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic. Both conventions continued in 2021 and regularly update fans on their respective Facebook pages on dates, guests, and more.

With Cape Anime Con having passed this year, Cape Comic Con is set to start in the fall, currently planned to take place from September 30th to October 2nd. While guests have yet to be announced, Cakes Reanimated will be among the many vendors to attend. To keep up to date with both future Comic and Anime conventions, check out the Cape Convention website.