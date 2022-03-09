Charleston MO School District Awarded Eco-Friendly School Bus Rebate Opportunities

At an event Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the winners of two eco-friendly school bus rebate opportunities.

The two rebates, the 2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus Rebates, and the 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act School Bus Rebates award funding for school districts in underserved communities to replace old diesel buses with new, new electric, diesel, gasoline, propane, or compressed natural gas school buses meeting current emission standards.

Replacing the buses will help to improve air quality in and around schools and communities.

The Charleston R-1 School District of Charleston, in southeastern Missouri, was one of 11 school districts to receive school bus rebate opportunities from both the ARP and DERA programs.

The district was granted $900,000 in electric school bus rebate opportunities through the ARP program. The Missouri district also received $60,000 from the DERA school rebate opportunity, providing them with three additional bus replacements.

The grants will be discussed at the district's board meeting next week.

