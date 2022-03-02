Second Phase Of SEMO's Houck Stadium Renovation Paused After Larger-Than-Expected Bids

The renovation plan to begin the first phase of construction for SEMO’s Houck Stadium was approved by the University’s Board of Governors in September of 2021.

The extensive project was broken into 3 phases, demolishing the south grandstand structure, then constructing a new south seating bowl with new restrooms and concession areas, with an expected completion date of fall 2022.

Wed. March 2, President Carlos Vargas announced that since the completion of the demolition phase in January, the bid package to finalize construction exceeded the original estimate, halting the progress of the second phase.

The president stated that cost fluctuations due to labor and materials, have affected the original estimate.

The university will continue to reexamine alternative options, including new facility layouts, using hybrid materials, or adjusting timelines.

Vargas stated the university fully anticipates SEMO’s Women’s Soccer and Football programs will continue to compete on Houck Field this fall.