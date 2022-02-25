Butler County Implements New Severe Weather Alert System

Butler County has implemented a new weather alert system to monitor severe weather conditions.

Emergency Coordinator Robert Myers with the Missouri State Management Agency said that while the agency is always looking for new ways to keep community members informed about severe weather, after a series of alerts in the fall and winter of 2021, the team intensified their search for new ways to improve their capabilities.

Myers explained that after a meeting in December, which was held in response to the then- recent tornado damage in Illinois and Missouri, he heard about the idea.

“My counterpart in Stoddard county had installed some [of the cameras] and we got connected with their team, and once the budget was approved we ordered them,” said Myers. “We were happy to be able to respond so quickly.”

Radar Omega weather spotting cameras, able to capture 360° views on video will be mounted on antennas across the County.

“It's connected with our Poplar Bluff Severe Weather Response Team , they have control over pointing them whichever direction weather is coming in from--, it helps us spot that and work with the National Weather Service to issue a warning if need be,” said Myers.

Poplar Bluff Severe Weather Response Team / Youtube / Live stream of the Radar Omega Camera View and Radar during winter weather.

The Weather Response Team has also created a YouTube Channel , and phone application which allows community members to watch the camera stream live and spot weather conditions, with regular radar updates.

Myers said the cameras, which have been beneficial for winter weather conditions thus far, will also be helpful in aiding springtime weather with thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

So far, four cameras have been mounted, and actively monitoring weather conditions in Butler County.

Myers plans to continue expanding the use of the cameras, and stated that another has been ordered for the town of Qulin, which he expects to have operating in March.