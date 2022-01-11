Rex Rust Of Rust Communications Dies At 52

On Thursday, January 6, Rex Rust, of Rust Communications passed away at the age of 52.

Rust communications is a media-based company that operates multiple newspapers including the Southeast Missourian.

In 2016 Rust collaborated with Southeast Missouri State University to create the Rust Center for Media in downtown Cape Girardeau providing students with a headquarters for multimedia creation and storytelling.

Rust also served as a board member for Old Town Cape, playing a substantial role in the development of the downtown

In 2020, Rex invested in multiple downtown businesses and apartments, creating jobs, rehabilitating historic buildings, increasing the value of surrounding properties, and providing opportunities for future community projects. .

In 2021, Rex Rust was honored with the Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award which celebrates individuals efforts to preserve, promote, and revitalize the Old Town Cape district.