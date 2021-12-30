Wayne Wallingford, A Cape Girardeau Native, Will Serve As Missouri's New Department Of Revenue Director

At the beginning of the new year and tax season, Missouri will have a new director, hailing from Cape Girardeau, sitting in the state's highest position which oversees driver and vehicle licensing, taxes and collections.

During a year-end press conference at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson announced Wayne Wallingford, as the new head Director of the Department of Revenue.

From 2013 - 2020 Wallingford worked in the Missouri State Senate, and currently serves as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives.

In the US Airforce, Wallingford served as Chief of the Intelligence Division in the U.K. and Chief of the Electronic Intelligence Analysis Division in Hawaii, among other positions.

Wallingford also has extensive experience in managing. Previously he served as the Chief People Officer for the McDonald's corporation in Southeast Missouri, and also under various regional management positions for the Taco Bell corporation.

During the press conference, Wallingford mentioned the experience from his past positions will be advantageous to the work he embarks on in the DOR.

“Working for the two largest restaurant corporations in the world where customer service is king, customer service is also king in the Department of Revenue. We look forward to working with everyone over there to make sure that we have a world class organization,” said Wallingford. “Success isn't built on just one individual, it takes a team effort, and I know I'm inheriting a great team and the Department of Revenue and together we will continue to work to make sure Missourians get the kind of customer service they deserve.”

Wayne Wallingford’s position as Director of the Department of Revenue is effective January 3, 2022.

