Cape City Council Announces 2022 General Election Applicants

The City of Cape Girardeau has announced a list of applicants for the 2022 City Council Election.

Each applicant is required to file a petition by 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 .

Petitions must be signed by at least 50 registered voters to be signed ‘Sufficient' for election.

Two applicants have applied for position Ward 1, seven for Ward 2, three for Ward 6, and three individuals are candidates for Mayor for Cape Girardeau.

The election will take place in April of 2022. Election for City Council Wards 3, 4, 5 will be in April of 2024.

More information about the Cape Girardeau city council and mayoral application process is available on the City of Cape Girardeau website.

