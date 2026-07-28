MO Expert: Include Mental Health in Back-to-School Checkups

As Missouri families prepare for the new school year, experts say back-to-school wellness visits should include more than just physical health.

Parents are encouraged to pay attention to changes in their child's mood, behavior and daily habits, since emotional struggles can sometimes show up as physical discomfort.

Lauren Burwell, vice president of community operations for the behavioral healthcare nonprofit Centerstone, said many parents are surprised to find out their children's mental health issues do not always look emotional.

"Sometimes that might look like frequent stomach aches, which could be a stomach bug, but it also could be anxiety about going into the new school year potentially. Headaches are an example (of) that – children can get headaches out of stress," Burwell outlined.

Healthcare professionals said parents who notice ongoing physical symptoms should follow up with their child's provider.

Missouri has placed a greater emphasis on student mental health in recent years. Since 2022, public high school students have been required to receive mental health awareness instruction before graduation.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, shared national statistics revealing the scope of children's mental health concerns.

"When you think about mental health in children, about one in five children between the ages of 3 and 17 has an emotional, behavioral, or mental health diagnosis," Randall explained.

Burwell added healthy routines at home also play a major role in helping children succeed once classes begin. Burwell pointed out diet can affect a child's focus, mood, and energy throughout the school day.

"The more junk food you eat versus potentially an apple or something, a protein that's going to sustain your energy for longer versus short bursts with sugar also can be impactful, right? To your kid's ability to focus and be thriving in school," Burwell emphasized.

Burwell recommended making sure children get enough sleep before the school year begins and limiting caffeine, especially energy drinks. She warned that too much caffeine and sugar can leave kids feeling jittery, affecting their concentration.

UnitedHealthcare contributes to the fund for reporting on healthcare.

Missouri Public News Service originally published this story.